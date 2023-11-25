Geode Capital Management LLC Has $562.50 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $562,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 144,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $219.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

