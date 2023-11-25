Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $524,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 42.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 47.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.