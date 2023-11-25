Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

