GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.90

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.90 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.88). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 241,137 shares traded.

GlobalData Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,070.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 589.44.

GlobalData Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.