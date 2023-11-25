GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director Garnet L. Dawson Sells 29,000 Shares

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$33,350.00.
Garnet L. Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Garnet L. Dawson sold 10,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$11,500.00.
GoldMining Stock Performance
GoldMining (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02).
