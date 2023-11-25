Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.86

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.86 and traded as low as C$13.79. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 2,485 shares.
Goodfellow Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.21.
Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of C$139.16 million for the quarter.
Goodfellow Dividend Announcement
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.
