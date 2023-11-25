Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gravity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $493.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66. Gravity has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $82.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Gravity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gravity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gravity by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

