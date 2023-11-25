Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 530,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $77.61. 1,992,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

