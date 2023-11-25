Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Financial Contrast

Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Pacific and Groupon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $599.09 million 0.56 -$237.61 million ($4.49) -2.34

Profitability

Sun Pacific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

This table compares Sun Pacific and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A Groupon -26.35% -523.08% -8.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sun Pacific and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 2 1 1 0 1.75

Groupon has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Sun Pacific.

Summary

Groupon beats Sun Pacific on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business. Sun Pacific Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

