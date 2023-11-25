GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.09% of GSK worth $62,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

