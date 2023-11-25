Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 12,608 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,092 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.