Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 55,311 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 1.3 %

EQT stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

