Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 67,212 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.15% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 503,412 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,771,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 215,664 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 510,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

