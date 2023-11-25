Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 70,503 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.