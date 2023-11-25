Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $36.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

