Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AME opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,520 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

