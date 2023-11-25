Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

