Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,643 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.