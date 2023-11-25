Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $287.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

