Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Iridium Communications worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $19,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -208.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

