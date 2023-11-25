Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.27 Million Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,731 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 202,324 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 127,415 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 689,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 109,081 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 105,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.