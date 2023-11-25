Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $118.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

