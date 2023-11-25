Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.85 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

