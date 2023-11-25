Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,919 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

OKE stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

