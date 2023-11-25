Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,471 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,448 shares of company stock worth $71,488,943. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

