Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $418.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average of $401.36. The company has a market capitalization of $334.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.