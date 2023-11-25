Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.32% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.