Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,198 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,198 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after buying an additional 427,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after buying an additional 386,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. TheStreet lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

