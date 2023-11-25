Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of H&E Equipment Services worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $2,150,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.3 %

HEES opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.97. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEES has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

