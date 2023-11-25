Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,729 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Leidos worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Leidos by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 314.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.01. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.