Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

