Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Evolent Health worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EVH shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.