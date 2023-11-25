Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLNO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Insider Activity

SLNO stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -1.52. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

