Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,563 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.29% of Hamilton Lane worth $99,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.