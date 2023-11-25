Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

