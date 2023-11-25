Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.06

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.06 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 110.05 ($1.38). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.36), with a volume of 17,282 shares traded.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.47 million, a PE ratio of -706.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

