HC Wainwright Lowers My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Price Target to $1.50

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYSZ opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. My Size has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.25% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

