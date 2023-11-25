HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7,387.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,275,089 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $90,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,936 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 581,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 428,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

