H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of HEES stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

