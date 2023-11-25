Head to Head Analysis: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Research Solutions and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 99.79%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $39.08 million 1.77 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -78.00 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.61% -12.25% -3.82% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Research Solutions beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Free Report)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.