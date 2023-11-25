Head to Head Analysis: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) & JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.71% 18.01% 10.69% JFrog -22.23% -7.64% -5.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synopsys and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 0 11 0 3.00 JFrog 0 3 9 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Synopsys presently has a consensus target price of $506.45, indicating a potential downside of 6.68%. JFrog has a consensus target price of $32.73, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Synopsys.

This table compares Synopsys and JFrog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $5.08 billion 16.24 $984.59 million $6.67 81.36 JFrog $280.04 million 9.75 -$90.18 million ($0.72) -37.22

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of JFrog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synopsys beats JFrog on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Further, it provides security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. The company serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. It has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation to develop EDA and IP solutions. Synopsys, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others. Its products also consists of JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.