Head to Head Comparison: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) versus NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 4.96% 11.46% 3.80% NeurAxis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONMED and NeurAxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 3.20 -$80.58 million $1.85 58.82 NeurAxis $2.68 million 5.92 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

NeurAxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CONMED and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 5 0 2.83 NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $126.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Summary

CONMED beats NeurAxis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc. operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

