Head to Head Contrast: AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) vs. Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AirNet Technology and Boston Omaha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirNet Technology $2.87 million 1.83 -$13.34 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $94.18 million 4.98 $7.14 million $0.02 749.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boston Omaha has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

7.6% of AirNet Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AirNet Technology and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boston Omaha has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.27%. Given Boston Omaha’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than AirNet Technology.

Profitability

This table compares AirNet Technology and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha 0.34% 0.06% 0.04%

Summary

Boston Omaha beats AirNet Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirNet Technology

(Get Free Report)

AirNet Technology Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons. It also offers advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel. In addition, the company operates CIBN-AirNet channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. Further, it engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. AirNet Technology Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.