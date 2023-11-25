Head-To-Head Review: ECARX (ECX) vs. The Competition

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ECARX to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s peers have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ECARX alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -382.30% -225.46% -19.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ECARX and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.85 ECARX Competitors $1.67 billion $35.64 million 7.36

ECARX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ECARX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 404 1789 3066 72 2.53

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 13.99%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ECARX peers beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.