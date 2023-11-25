Head to Head Review: RXO (NYSE:RXO) versus Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO -0.05% 10.55% 3.14% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.50 $92.00 million ($0.01) -2,047.00 Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RXO and Online Vacation Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RXO and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 3 10 4 0 2.06 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Summary

RXO beats Online Vacation Center on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

