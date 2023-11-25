Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

HP opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

