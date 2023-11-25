Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Head to Head Comparison

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65% Logiq -252.07% -618.95% -362.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heritage Global and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.32 $15.49 million $0.47 6.23 Logiq $25.71 million 0.13 -$49.16 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heritage Global and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.18%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Logiq.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Logiq on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

