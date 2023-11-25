Heritage Trust Co Acquires 1,017 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,877. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.