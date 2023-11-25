Heritage Trust Co Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,297 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in HP by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,127,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $65,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HP by 5.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in HP by 38.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,867 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HP by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,291,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

HP Trading Down 0.1 %

HPQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. 4,762,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,419,635. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

