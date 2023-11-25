Heritage Trust Co Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. 1,318,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,672. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

